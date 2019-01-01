Pogba: Solskjaer has returned freedom to Man Utd lost under Mourinho

The Red Devils midfielder has hailed the impact made by a manager who is now working on a permanent three-year contract at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, fresh from signing a three-year contract at , has returned the “freedom” to the club lost during the reign of previous managers.

Having seen their interim coach deliver an upturn in fortune after being appointed as successor to Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils have handed the permanent position to the Norwegian.

That move has been welcomed by many, with Solskjaer considered to have earned the right to guide a club he represented with such distinction during his playing days towards a brighter future.

Pogba is in little doubt that he is the right man for the job, with the World Cup winner having enjoyed a boost to his own game since being released from the shackles of Mourinho’s regime.

The international told Sky Sports of the impact made by Solskjaer at Old Trafford: “It's been very good. Results have been very good. We have a coach that value us, a really happy coach. He's given confidence back to the players.

“He gives freedom to play football again. Maybe we lost that before.

“The first day he arrived he just told us to enjoy playing football again. When you don't enjoy playing, there is no point playing. When you stop loving what you do, there is no point in doing it. Let's just get back to basics and enjoy. Enjoy playing together, enjoy attacking, enjoy playing together and then that's it. Then the results came by themselves.”

Solskjaer has overseen 14 victories in his 19 games at the helm.

Back-to-back defeats were suffered against and heading into the international break, putting untimely dents into the club's top-four and hopes.

United are, however, still in contention for a lofty finish in the Premier League and European glory, with an eagerly-anticipated quarter-final clash with Barcelona awaiting in continental competition.

Pogba admits there is plenty to be positive about, with the Red Devils determined to end their campaign on a high.

He added: “Now we arrive where we need to carry on and push again. The last results weren't the best.

“But we are in the and we want to finish the season well.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they play host to .