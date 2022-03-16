Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he was the victim of a burglary on the same evening that his side went out of the Champions League.

Pogba was a second-half substitute for the Red Devils on Wednesday but failed to turn the tide as Atletico Madrid advanced to the quarter finals with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

His children remained at home but were thankfully unharmed during the incident.

What was said?

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom," Pogba wrote in a statement published on the United man's Twitter account.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security.

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match match when they knew I wouldn't be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night."

Pogba went on to offer a reward for information related to the burglary at his home, while GOAL understands that United are working with all their players to strengthen and review their security.

