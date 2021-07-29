Manchester United completed the record signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer...

Manchester United have all but completed the transfer of star French defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for a record transfer fee of €50 million. Once the deal is finalised, the 28-year-old player will become the eighth most expensive player in the history of the club and joint 10th most expensive central defender of all time.

Other than Varane, the club has also secured the signing of 21-year-old English attacker Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for €85.3m which made him the third most expensive transfer in the history of the club.

Manchester United's most expensive player till date is French midfielder Paul Pogba who joined them in the summer of 2016 from Juventus for a record transfer fee of €105 million.

The club's most expensive defender and second most expensive player till date is England's Harry Maguire, whom Varane will be partnering at the heart of the Red Devils' defence. The Englishman moved to Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019 for a transfer fee of €87.1m.

Article continues below

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United make two statement signings by roping in Sancho and Varane, we take a look at the 10 most expensive transfers in the history of the club.

Who are the top 10 most expensive players in the history of Manchester United