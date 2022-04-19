Pogba lasts less than 10 minutes against Liverpool as Man Utd star comes off with injury

Paul Pogba lasted less than 10 minutes against Liverpool as the midfielder pulled up with an injury in the opening moments of Tuesday's match.

Pogba started the game at Anfield, which saw Man Utd go down 1-0 inside five minutes thanks to a goal from Luis Diaz.

The French star was removed shortly after Diaz's opener, though, as he was replaced by Jesse Lingard after suffering an apparent leg injury.

More to come...