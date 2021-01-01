'Pogba is a class above most Premier League players' - Sharpe urges Man Utd to tie midfielder down to fresh terms

A former Old Trafford favourite would like to see the Red Devils retain the Frenchman's services beyond 2022

Paul Pogba "is a class above most Premier League players", according to Lee Sharpe, who has urged Manchester United to tie the midfielder down to fresh terms.

Pogba is heading towards the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford, with it suggested that United may look to cash in on a prized asset before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

However, Sharpe thinks the Frenchman still has plenty to offer the Red Devils, and hopes he can be convinced to remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future.

What's been said?

"If Paul Pogba’s heart is at Manchester United I’d be trying my best to get him a new contract before the end of the summer," the former United star told The Mirror.

"I think if he doesn’t want to sign and his head has been turned to go elsewhere then I would sell him right at the start of the summer so I’ve got all summer to find a replacement and go and get another world-beater, but for me I’d try and keep him at the club."

Sharpe added: "I’m a bit of a Paul Pogba fan if I’m in honest. I love him, love watching him. I think he’s a class above most players in the Premier League when he’s on his game.

"If we can get him fit and keep him fit and give him a run in the team I think he’ll win games for you. I know defensively he’s a little bit lacking at times but I think sometimes the greatest players that go forward and create for you are not great defensively.

"So I think you need to put players around them to protect against that. But going forward he’s the type of player who gets in situations, takes defence into attack, goes past people, we’ve seen he can score goals and create goals, a wonderful player."

What has Pogba said about his future?

Pogba, who rejoined United for a club-record fee of £89 million ($123m) from Juventus in 2016, has been consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the past couple of years amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Juve have also been tipped to try and re-sign the World Cup winner on several occasions, but he insisted that he is happy in Manchester when quizzed on the speculation at the start of the year.

"I'm on contract, I'm here, I'm enjoying myself," Pogba told BT Sport in January. "Everybody knows that I have one year left, I'm going to speak with the club, see what's going on.

"Is this the best Pogba for Man Utd? I hope not! I hope I can do even better."

How has Pogba performed for United in 2020-21?

Pogba has endured another stop-start campaign due to a series of injuries, but has played a key role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's set-up when fully fit, featuring in 35 games across all competitions.

Article continues below

The France international has recorded five goals and seven assists to date, helping United rise to second in the Premier League and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Pogba will likely have another chance to impress when Solskjaer's side take in a trip to Elland Road to face Leed United in a Pennines derby clash on Sunday.

Further reading