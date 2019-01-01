'Pogba & Hazard welcome at Real Madrid' - Casemiro would also support Neymar swoop

The Brazilian midfielder is aware of speculation surrounding the Blancos and admits "very good players" will also be embraced in the Spanish capital

Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard would be “welcome” at , says Casemiro, with Neymar another of the “very good players” who would slot seamlessly into the fold.

Transfer speculation is building at the Santiago Bernabeu heading towards the summer window.

Big changes are expected in the Spanish capital, with Zinedine Zidane set to be given a sizeable budget with which to freshen up his ranks.

Raids on the Premier League at and are among those being mooted, with Pogba and Hazard said to be in Madrid’s sights.

Quizzed on those links, Blancos midfielder Casemiro said: "I always say that Madrid must have the best players, as this is the best club in the world.

"But it is not for me to say which players should be signed.

"The president [Florentino Perez] and other people are very prepared for that. But they are both very good players, and very good players are always welcome at Real Madrid."

Pressed further on whether Pogba would be a shrewd addition, the international said: "A world-class player at his level can play in any team. If he comes to Madrid he would be welcomed very well - we know he is a great player.

"For sure he is now thinking about his next game, that is the type of person he is. We must respect Manchester United also."

Talk of moves for Pogba and Hazard has rumbled on for some time, as has speculation surrounding Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

He is another that Casemiro believes would be a good fit for Madrid, saying of his fellow countryman: "[Neymar] is a great player, and it would be great if he came here.

"But this is a question for the president, and for Neymar himself.

"You'd have to ask him if he wants to come. He said recently he was happy in Paris, so we must respect him, and his club. But a great player like him would be an automatic pick in any team."

Casemiro is also adamant that none of those already on Madrid’s books are concerned about their own futures as links to potential new recruits intensify.

Article continues below

He said: "Of course not.

"Those who have failed this year are the same as those who won three Champions Leagues in a row.

"Great players are always welcome, but we have a great squad already, and we will win things again."