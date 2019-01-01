'Pogba handing Man Utd transfer headache' - Berg believes World Cup winner should be doing better

A member of the Red Devils' 1999 Treble-winning squad admits additions are required at Old Trafford, but is unsure on possible departures

Paul Pogba is capable of being a talismanic presence at , says Henning Berg, but is handing the club a transfer headache with his struggles for consistency.

As he approaches the end of a third season back at Old Trafford, a international midfielder is seeing his future called into question once more.

Real Madrid are among those said to be monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Opinion on what stance United should take with a World Cup winner remains divided, with there calls for Pogba to be both retained and moved on.

Berg admits a clearly talented performer poses quite the dilemma for the Red Devils, with his inability to produce on a regular basis sparking inevitable talk of big-money transfers.

A member of United’s 1999 Treble-winning squad told Love Sport Radio when quizzed on Pogba’s future: “It's a difficult one because his potential is there for everyone to see.

“What he can do at his best makes him one of the best in the world.

“In the World Cup win with France he proved that he is a winner and that he can play a part in a bigger team, which he did in too. So I don't see why he should not be able to do it at Manchester United.

“I don't know everything about Paul Pogba but from what I've seen from the outside, he should be able to do it.”

Whatever happens with Pogba over the next few months, Berg concedes that movement is required at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be handed a sizeable recruitment kitty this summer, with the general consensus being that United need to bolster their ranks across the field.

Berg has echoed those sentiments, saying when asked how long it will take to make the Red Devils challengers for top honours again: “It's difficult to put a timeframe on it because you see the results United had under Solskjaer when he took over from [Jose] Mourinho and the upturn they've had in terms of confidence, positivity, playing forward and getting the best out of their players.

“So you cannot put a timeframe but what you definitely can say is they need better players.

“They have good players today, some top players, but need more consistent winners in the team and I'm not sure if they have enough of the right mentality to be consistently challenging at the top. I think they need some leaders in the group.”