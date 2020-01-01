McTominay hails Man Utd's 'dangerous tool' Pogba & wants to model his game on Zidane, Vieira & Keane

An Old Trafford colleague of the World Cup winner believes the Frenchman still has plenty to offer amid ongoing talk of an imminent departure

Paul Pogba remains a “dangerous tool” for , says Scott McTominay, with the Red Devils midfielder revealing he is trying to emulate the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane with his own game.

It remains to be seen whether World Cup winner Pogba will remain at Old Trafford, with transfer speculation continuing to rage around the Frenchman.

Many, though, are suggesting that financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to Pogba staying put, with few clubs in a position to spend big on such talent.

United are also reluctant to part with a player that they are yet to see the best of since he returned to English football from in the summer of 2016.

McTominay believes the 27-year-old can become the talismanic presence that the Red Devils are looking for him to be, with his game comparable to the very best in the business.

A fellow midfielder in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad told United’s ‘Box to Box’ series of Pogba: "You've got the physique and the presence to hold people off and the burst of speed where you can get through as well.

"There's so many good examples of it in world football. Paul's probably one of the best examples of it, he's very, very powerful and gets across the grass really, really quickly.

"It's a dangerous tool to have in the middle of the pitch as well."

McTominay also adds dynamism to United’s engine room, with the international having seen his value to the cause recognised when clear of injury this season.

He believes he can get even better, with there still potential for him to unlock at just 23 years of age.

A man looking to follow in the footsteps of iconic figures such as Zidane and Keane, added: "For myself, someone who's quite strong and a good runner, I should be testing teams more than I do.

"I should be breaking lines similar to what Paul does, drive into the box and create chances. We always have to have that balance of one goes and one sits, which is so important for a midfield player.

"Being box-to-box, there’s some amazing examples: Zidane, Patrick Vieira, Roy Keane, driving through the middle of the pitch and were exceptionally good at it.

"For me it’s important to keep watching clips like that, I get the guys to send them over as much as they can to analyse it."