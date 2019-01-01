Pochettino to Bayern Munich one of several ‘options’ admits interim boss Flick

A highly-rated Argentine tactician only left Tottenham this week but is a man in demand, with the German champions thought to be interested in a move

Hansi Flick says it is not his position to analyse the merits of other coaches amid rumours Mauricio Pochettino could become 's permanent new boss.

Bayern, who sacked Niko Kovac earlier this month, have placed Flick in charge at the Allianz Arena until at least the Bundesliga's mid-season break.

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said: “Since we don't want to be asked every Saturday whether Hansi will be our head coach for the next match, I'll tell you, dear members: 'until further notice' means Hansi Flick will bear responsibility in terms of sport at least until Christmas, and potentially beyond.

"[Flick has an] impressive concept of training and tactics. His handling of the players is very good, and we like his pleasant demeanour. I'm telling you with absolute conviction: We trust Hansi Flick."

Pochettino has been linked to a post at the German champions after being sacked by this week, although reports suggest view the Argentine as a successor to Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

Several other landing spots have also been mooted for an Argentine tactician who is not expected to be out of the dugout for long.

For Flick, his only focus is on the immediate job in hand, which is Bayern's trip to on Saturday.

"It is not my job to analyse coaching colleagues," he told a pre-match news conference.

"The club now has all the options to look for the future, whatever they want. I'm doing my job now and trying to be successful with the team.

"Football is a day-to-day business, it can be different tomorrow than yesterday. We'll wait until the winter break, then we'll sit down together."

On being placed in charged for the interim, Flick added: "We prepare just as before.

"I am completely satisfied with the solution. It is crucial that the club has time to think about what is right for the future."