Pochettino sings Gueye's praise after PSG goal against Clermont

The Senegal midfielder received praise from his manager after notching his second goal in Ligue 1 this campaign on Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has reserved praise for Senegal international Idrissa Gueye after he scored his second Ligue 1 goal of the season in the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Clermont on Saturday.

Playing at Parc des Princes, PSG took the lead courtesy of Ander Herrera’s double in the 20th and 31st minute for a comfortable score at the half-time break.

In the second half, PSG, who were missing the services of Argentina stars Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, as well as Brazil’s Neymar, then sealed the game through goals from Kylian Mbappe in the 55th minute and Gueye in the 65th minute.

It was the second goal for the former Everton and Aston Villa midfielder and according to Pochettino, the 31-year-old is very important because of the balance he gives the team.

“He [Gueye] is an important player in the balance he gives the team, he also scores goals now,” Pochettino said after the game as quoted by GalsenFoot.

“Happy because what he does during the week in training is quality. He has been with us since the start of the preparation even if he had a stop with the Covid-19 and that he lost a little time.

“Faced with stiff competition in the midfield, the Senegalese continues to score points at the start of the season.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager also revealed his happiness at the performance of Morocco international Achraf Hakimi, who managed an assist during the win and promised to help him improve more.

“I am very happy with Ashraf [Hakimi]. It is one of the best in the world, very good since his arrival, does not fall asleep, not on his laurels," he continued.

“He has great potential but he also has a lot of points to improve. We will make him work so that he expresses all his enormous aptitudes.”

During the game, Gueye was pulled out in the 72nd minute and replaced by Eric Ebimbe while Hakimi was benched for Thilo Kehrer.

PSG are topping the 20-team table with 15 points from five matches and will next travel to face Club Brugge in their first group match of the Uefa Champions League at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.

On the league front, they will host Olympique Lyonnais at Parc des Princes on September 19.