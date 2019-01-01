Pochettino can't guarantee Spurs stay despite seeing Man Utd & Real Madrid posts filled

The Argentine has seen speculation regarding roles at Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu ease, but he is not certain to remain in north London

Mauricio Pochettino will not be taking the reins at or any time soon, but the boss cannot offer guarantees regarding his future in north London.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with high-profile posts across Europe for several months.

Roles at Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu are no longer up for grabs, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane appointed by the Red Devils and Blancos respectively.

Pochettino has seen speculation ease around him as a result of those deals, with his focus now locked on leading Spurs into their new stadium and towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He is, however, unable to make any promises regarding a long-term stay.

Quizzed on whether he will definitely be in his current post for the 2019-20 campaign, Pochettino said: "It does not depend only on me, it's about Daniel [Levy]. Of course I know he is happy with me and that is what he is telling me.

"But I understand Tottenham is bigger than one person. Tottenham is bigger than one player, Tottenham is bigger than everything.

"Always, you need to feel my position here is I need to fight every day to keep my position. That doesn't mean I am not comfortable.

"Always I tell Jesus (Perez, assistant manager), we need to think that maybe tomorrow if we don't care about our position maybe we can go away quick. Football changes the same very quickly.

"It's difficult to say I am now happy and sure I will be here next season. If, I said that and something wrong happened and I'm not here then you say: 'Oh Pochettino said he will be here and now he's not here'.

"I don't say because maybe the rumour can be true or Daniel can say: 'It's enough, I need another manager'.

"In my mind, always I am living today can be the last day, tomorrow can be the last day. That is my philosophy.

"Look at what happened at Real Madrid. Zidane said, 'I go', then two managers and not even the end of the season and he's back. Who believed that?

"That is why in football, you must respect football because everything that today is white, tomorrow is black and then white again. I try to live with this respect and knowing things can turn so quickly."

While reluctant to speculate on his future, Pochettino is tied to a five-year contract with Tottenham that he only penned in May 2018.