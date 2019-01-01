Player Ratings: Kuala Lumpur vs Selangor

The Klang Valley derby between Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on Sunday produced a dramatic match, with five goals scored in the matchday six MSL encounter

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Klang Valley derby between Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on Sunday produced a dramatic match, with five goals scored in the matchweek six Malaysia Super League encounter.

KUALA LUMPUR (KL)

Sharbinee Allawee Ramli - 5/10

The experienced custodian could not help his side stop their opponents' comeback, conceding three goals within nine minutes in the second half.

Zaiful Hakim - 6/10

The right back was involved in both his teams' goals, but he could not protect his flank from the determined Selangor attackers in the second half.

Irfan Zakaria - 5/10

The centreback had a decent game in the first half protecting the hosts' danger area, but his relative lack of experience meant he was ill-equipped to help them defend their two-goal lead. A communication error between him and Sharbinee led to the Red Giants' winning goal.

Luke Woodland - 5/10

The centreback could not help his side from losing in their fifth consecutive match this season.

Fitri Omar - 5/10

The performance of the experienced left back, who reportedly almost joined Selangor before the season started, left a lot to be desired, failing to protect his flank from the opposition wingers. He conceded the penalty that led to the visitors' first goal, and was immediately substituted off afterwards.

Ryutaro Karube - 5/10

The midfielder had an off night, failing to help Kuala Lumpur control the middle of the park.

Zhafri Yahya - 6/10

The midfielder provided more bite to KL's attacks with his deliveries, but could not make a bigger impact against their Klang Valley rivals.

Paulo Josue - 5/10

The attacking midfielder could not produce a convincing performance in the derby.

Arif Anwar - 5/10

The midfielder failed to shine in the encounter.

Indra Putra Mahayuddin - 6/10

The veteran attacker was consistently dangerous throughout the match, and was rewarded with, or rather gifted, a goal in the first half.

Syafwan Syahlan - 6/10

The forward produced a brilliant headed goal early in the game, and later gave a good account of himself at a time when their Brazilian forward Guilherme de Paula is currently injured.

SELANGOR

Farizal Harun - 6/10

Although the visitors at one point were trailing by two goals, the goalkeeper, making his first ever competitive Selangor appearance and start, could not be blamed for them falling behind. And when they did get their come-from-behind lead, he produced a composed performance and a number of good saves to ensure they finished the game with their first three points this season.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

Not quite the best from the right back, but the Malaysia international put in an adequate shift to protect his flank and cover the still very much porous defence.

Taylor Regan - 5/10

The centre back's performance again did not inspire confidence. While he generally commanded the defence well, lapses in concentration and an egregious mistake led to the hosts' two goals in the first half.

Latiff Suhaimi - 5/10

The centre back, who recently earned a call-up to the national team, must have made a few people scratch their heads with his performance on Sunday. Again the Red Giants conceded, and things almost turned horrendous for them if not for their attackers' second-half determination.

Nurridzuan Abu Hassan - 6/10

The left back had a decent night; although both KL goals came from their right back Zaiful's early crosses, it was more due to Zaiful's technique than the defender's mistake.

Halim Saari - 6/10

The midfielder's performance in the middle of the park still was not satisfactory, but used his strength effectively; his long range pass to former Kedah teammate Syazwan Zainon helping the latter score the equaliser.

Endrick Dos Santos - 6/10

The midfielder had a decent game.

Sandro dos Santos - 7/10

The new signing finally got his first Selangor goal, his 67th minute penalty galvanising the visitors' comeback. He could have scored earlier in the match, but his stunning freekick was kept out by an equally-brilliant save by Sharbinee.

Syazwan Zainon - 8/10

The right winger was again a tireless performer, but this time around he was rewarded with a goal; a brave individual attempt to get near the KL goal from the right was then finished off with an even more audacious shot from tight angle into the roof of the net.

Rufino Segovia - 6/10

The star striker could not contribute much to his team; his injury just before the half hour mark necessitating his substitution.

Faiz Nasir - 6/10

The performance of the diminutive winger, also another recent Malaysia call-up recipient, showed how a talented player could still be a disruption to his team's playing style. His dribbles ended up nowhere, and failed to complement his attacking teammates' availability. He was taken off at halftime, for eventual match winner Amri Yahyah.

Substitutions:

Sean Selvaraj - 6/10

The young forward came on for Rufino and had a decent game; with his pass leading to the eventual winning goal, but questions must be asked of his mental fortitude, commitment and determination. He was showing signs of frustration just minutes after coming on, and could not make a big enough impact for a player who had previously been given more than enough chances to prove his capabilities.

Amri Yahyah - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The veteran forward came on at the start of the second half for Faiz, and showed how he could best be used in their coming matches. He provided composure and an extra man in midfield, and moved further up when they started dominating possession again. Playing in attack he made Selangor more dangerous, and finished it off with a winning goal that was as intelligent as it was crucial; a looping header into the top corner that hinted at his awareness of a goalkeeper's anticipation. Instead of a punishment, the yellow card for the ensuing shirt-off, excessive celebration was just the cherry on top of the former bad boy's performance.

Amri Yahyah. Photo from Malaysian Football League

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account here: