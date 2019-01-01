PLAYER RATINGS: Felda United vs Kedah

Kedah nearly fell to a late Felda resurgence in their second leg semi-final, but held on to win the tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate, on away goal.

FELDA UNITED

Norazlan Razali - 5/10

The custodian, who had a good game in the first leg, could not do much in the return fixture due to his defenders' porousness.

Anwar Ibrahim - 5/10

The right back was disappointing in the match despite having performed well in the first leg, and it was his failure to close down Farhan Roslan that led to the visitors' second goal of the night.

Thiago Junio - 6/10

The centre back returned to the line-up following his recovery, and while he conceded a penalty through a handball in the first half, his forays up front in the second provided enough threat, and allowed him to score the hosts' first goal of the night, sparking their late resurgence.

Masaki Watanabe - 6/10

It was the centre back's poor clearance that led to Kedah's penalty, which was a shame as he had a decent game overall otherwise.

Tasnim Fitri - 6/10

The left back put in an adequate shift to keep Kedah attackers away from his flank.

Faiz Mazlan - 5/10

The right midfield had little to do, and was substituted for Kei Ikeda at the start of the second half.

Jasazrin Jamaluddin - 6/10

The midfielder could not help his side control more of the middle of the park, allowing the visitors to still go on the attack despite the Fighters' need for a goal at home, especially in the first half.

Jocinei Schad - 6/10

The midfielder did not shine, and Kedah midfielders still had some control of possession.

Chanturu Suppiah - 6/10

The hosts' forwards generally had a good game and offered sufficient threat, but what ultimately doomed them to a defeat was their inability to make their chances count; unlike their Kedah counterparts. The winger too shared this blame, unable to be more clinical in front of the goalmouth, despite his wonderful goal; their second of the night.

Azim Rahim - 6/10

The forward could not match the other Felda attackers' performance, except for a very good second half header which was met by an equally-brilliant save by Kedah goakeeper Ifwat.

Hadin Azman - 7/10

The skipper again proved his worth and led by example, providing an assist and a solo goal when they were trailing, although he was still guilty of wastefulness.

Substitutions:

Kei Ikeda - 6/10

The Japanese forward's introduction for Faiz allowed the hosts to be more dangerous, but he was also plagued by their wastefulness, including missing a sitter that would have turned things around in Felda's favour earlier in the second half.

Daniel Amier - NA

Late change who did not have a big impact in the encounter.

KEDAH

Ifwat Akmal - 6/10

The goalkeeper did very well keeping out the opposition's attempts in the first hour of the match, but could not avoid conceding three late goals that luckily did not turn into four.

Rizal Ghazali - 5/10

Kedah's defence were fortunate that the hosts' attackers were not clinical, or they would have conceded more than three goals in Jengka. The right back was constantly troubled by Hadin's trickery.

Renan Alves - 5/10

The centre back could do little to help his side avoid conceding.

Shakir Hamzah - 5/10

The centre back very nearly let down their fans from a late-game defensive collapse, failing to stop Felda from scoring three goals in the final 30 minutes.

Alif Yusof - 5/10

The left back, coming on for Azmeer Yusof (no relation), was a poor match for the Fighters' forwards, with two goals scored from his side.

Baddrol Bakhtiar - 6/10

The hosts started positively, but the experienced midfielder did well enough to ensure that Felda did not wholly dominate the middle of the park.

David Rowley - 6/10

Another start for the mid-season signing, but the midfielder did not shine in the match.

Zaquan Adha - 6/10

The winger was a relatively quiet presence in the match, and was rested towards the end of the match for Fayadh Amin.

Edgar Bernhardt - 7/10

The attacking midfielder managed to ensure that the few forays into the final third had by Kedah still counted and threatened the hosts, including his assist to Farhan for their second goal of the night.

Farhan Roslan - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The young winger had a good night and was a constant threat, his efforts allowing his team to extend their aggregate lead early in the game, even if they could not hold on to it convincingly towards the end. A pass by Farhan led to the first half penalty call that then gave Kedah their first goal of the night, while his accurate strike later gave them their second.

Fernando Rodriguez - 7/10

The forward did not shine on a night Kedah were not as positive as they usually are, but still did enough to come away with a goal, one scored from the spot in the first half.

Substitutions:

Azamuddin Akil, Fayadh Amin - NA

Late changes who could not help Kedah score in the second half in order to stop the hosts' late resurgence.

