Malaysia Super League Player Ratings: FA Selangor vs Petaling Jaya City FC

The drab round five Malaysia Super League encounter between two Selangor teams on Saturday unsurprisingly ended goalless.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan Khalid - 6/10

The goalkeeper was rarely tested and kept a clean sheet, although that may be scant consolation for the underwhelming result.

Syahmi Safari - 5/10

Selangor boss B. Satiananthan uncharacteristically changed his team to a 5-3-3 formation, and Syahmi was played as a right wing back. But he seemed to be lacking match sharpness and rarely threatened the PJ City defence.

Ashmawi Yakin - 5/10

Handed a rare start, the right central defender was nervy the few times PJ pushed up, and even managed to pick up an early booking when his team was in control of the game.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

Led his defence well on a night they looked shakier than they should have.

Safuwan Baharudin - 6/10

The left central defender put in a decent performance against a defensive opponent.

K. Prabakaran - 5/10

Playing as a left wing back, Prabakaran did not have to defend much against a defensive team, but his contribution to the attack was minimal.

Halim Saari - 6/10

The midfielder helped his team control the middle of the park.

Brendan Gan - 6/10

Helped the hosts control the midfield, but he was not as dangerous as he could have been.

Sandro da Silva - 7/10

The playmaker of Selangor's attacks and perhaps the most dangerous player in the match, but could not combine well with the other attackers.

Syazwan Zainon - 5/10

The winger could not help his team offer a bigger threat to the visitors down the flanks.

Rufino Segovia - 5/10

The striker lacked sharpness in front of the goal and was taken off halfway through the second half.

Substitutions:

Ifedayo Olusegun, K. Sarkunan, Wan Zack, Anwar Ibrahim, Azrin Afiq - NA

Second half changes who could do little to help the Red Giants break the deadlock.

PETALING JAYA CITY

Kalamullah Alhafiz - 6/10

Returning to the starting eleven, the custodian turned in a decent performance to keep a clean sheet on a night their opponents did almost all of the attacking.

D. Kugan - 6/10

The right wing back again could not help his team in attack on a night they were mostly defensive, but did enough to help keep a clean sheet when he was on the pitch, before he was taken off it.

Aaron Kumar - 6/10

The right back performed adequately to help his team pick up one precious point.

Kim Bong Jin - 6/10

The central defender combined well with the other defenders to make things harder for the ineffective home team attackers.

Elizeu - 6/10

Led the defence well to reduce Selangor attackers to creating half chances.

Filemon Anyie - 6/10

An improved performance by the left wing back, who could only defend when his team could not offer much in attack.

K. Gurusamy - 5/10

Was mostly overwhelmed by the hosts in the midfield area.

R. Barathkumar - 5/10

The midfielder could only help his team defend, in a match they were on the backfoot for much of it.

Mahalli Jasuli - 5/10

The winger showed improvement, and as a result his team was able to threaten their opponent somewhat, towards the end of the match.

Anawin Jujeen - 5/10

Playing as an attacker in the evening, the Thai forward struggled to combine with striker Washington Brandao.

Washington Brandao - 6/10

The striker was dangerous enough the rare times his team ventured forward, but he ultimately lacked support from his teammates to end the night with a goal

Substitutions:

P. Rajes, K. Thivandaran, P. Gunalan, Safee Sali -

Second half substitutions who did enough to help the Phoenix bag a precious point on the road against the favourites.