Play with Ronaldo or De Jong? De Ligt to choose his own path amid Juventus & Barcelona rumours

The Ajax centre-back is still to decide on his future, with leading sides from across Europe ready to spark a scramble to secure his signature

Matthijs de Ligt insists he is yet to decide which club he will join in the coming months , although he will not allow kind words from Cristiano Ronaldo or Frenkie de Jong to sway him.

The star is one of the most sought-after talents in world football following an outstanding season in which he helped his club to the semi-finals.

Several of Europe's elite clubs are said to be chasing De Ligt, with Ronaldo encouraging the 19-year-old to join Juventus while former team-mate De Jong talked up a move to .

But De Ligt has not yet made his decision and plans to take his time, telling Mundo Deportivo : "I still do not know what my heart says, I have been concentrated all the time on Ajax and the national team.

"Now, on my holidays, I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.

"For me, the most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have prominence and play many games. I do not know when I'll have it resolved, but I'm going to take my time."

Discussing the pitches from Ronaldo and De Jong, De Ligt continued: "Of course it would be nice [to be reunited with De Jong], but I must also look at what is best for me.

"I do not pay attention to anyone, I have to choose my own path."

Responding to suggestions Barca might not be able to match financial deals elsewhere, he added: "Money is not the problem.

"Maybe it's not the time yet. It's something I have to think about and decide during my holidays - nothing more."

Moving to Camp Nou would see De Ligt join a squad that already includes the likes of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet.

He said of that potential challenge: "Of course Barca has great defenders, but the competition is not something that scares me. It is logical and normal that in a great club such as Barca there is competition."

Pressed on why he is yet to make a decision if competition is no issue in Catalunya, the teenager added: "Because maybe it's not the right time yet, it's something I have to think about and decide during my vacations, nothing more."