Pjanic enjoying Sarriball at Juve but admits lack of goals is a 'danger'

The Serie A champions are top of the Italian table but have struggled to win matches convincingly, and the Bosnian thinks the forwards have to do more

Miralem Pjanic admits are putting themselves in "a bit of danger" by failing to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Juve are unbeaten in 13 competitive matches under Maurizio Sarri in 2019-20, sitting top of after 10 rounds and with two victories from three games in the .

However, they have at times struggled to win matches comfortably - they have only scored more than twice in a game on two occasions this term and their most recent four victories have all been with a 2-1 scoreline.

Pjanic missed the latest triumph over , which looked set to finish in a draw until Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 96th minute, but the midfielder will likely return to the starting line-up for the derby with on Saturday.

While he has thrived under Sarri's system, Pjanic has called on Juve's forwards to do more with the chances that are coming their way.

"What I like about [Sarri's] vision is the one, two-touch game, making the ball move more than us, because the ball always travels faster," he said to Tuttosport .



"Although, recently we've been seeing out matches with few goals compared to what we're creating, and this puts us in a bit of danger and doesn't give us all the satisfaction we could have for how we play.

"We have to be more clinical and take more chances. This will also make opponents have more respect and fear than us.

"Calm and clarity will come once we start to score more, and we'll then keep doing so because this team has so much quality that we'll be able to score goals from every angle. But we have to be more clinical."

Ronaldo was guilty of missing opportunities against Genoa but Pjanic was mostly relieved they got the win in the end, given remain just a point behind them in the table.

He added: "It happens to everyone, but luckily we won in the end and they're three important points, given the results: Inter had won, lost points.

"It was important to keep up and move forward and to do so until March, which will be the most important month, and maybe see if we can stretch ahead a little."