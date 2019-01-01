Pique wants PSG star Neymar back at Barcelona

The Blaugrana defender discussed his former Brazilian team-mate, who has been linked with a Camp Nou comeback

defender Gerard Pique says he would like to see superstar Neymar return to champions Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward wants to leave PSG and has been linked with a move back to Barca, two years on from his world-record €222 million (£200m/$246m) transfer.

have also emerged as a possible destination for Neymar before the transfer window shuts on September 2, but Blaugrana centre-half Pique would be happy if the 27-year-old returned to Camp Nou.

"Of course we'd like him to come back," Pique told "La 1" of Television Espanola.

"But it's something we can't control. We'll leave it in the hands of those who decide [these things] and from there we'll see in a few days."

Neymar - who missed the Copa America due to an ankle injury - is yet to feature for champions PSG this season amid the ongoing speculation over his future.

The Brazilian forward was targeted by PSG fans during the home clash against on August 11, with banners criticising him for wanting to leave the French capital .

"He's thought a lot about everything and he's done everything right," Pique added.

Barcelona remain confident they will eventually secure a deal for their former star after face-to-face talks with PSG progressed positively in Paris on Tuesday.

The La Liga champions made an offer comprising of €160 million (£144m/$177m) plus bonuses for the Brazilian, to be paid in three instalments in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play.

However, PSG are keen on involving Barca full-back Nelson Semedo in the exchange, along with a fee of €100m (£90m/$111m) coming from the Catalan club.

Barcelona would prefer to not part with any of their current squad members, but are optimistic a deal could be imminent within a matter of hours rather than days.

Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.

In total, Neymar has managed 51 goals in 58 games for PSG – who have won two of their opening three Ligue 1 games in 2019-20.