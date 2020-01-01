Percy Tau: Anderlecht confirm signing of Bafana Bafana striker

The South Africa international will spend a third successive season in Belgium after putting pen to paper with Vincent Kompany's team

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau has officially completed a season-long loan move to from & Hove Albion.

The club confirmed Tau's arrival on Wednesday morning after weeks of speculation they were interested in the former star.

Tau enjoyed spells with Royale Union Saint-Gillioise and over the past two years in .

Bienvenue au Percy. 🇿🇦 Snel. Technisch sterk. Doelgericht. Un artiste qui travaille dur. pic.twitter.com/v50rjqsvtc — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) August 5, 2020

Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke spoke highly of Tau but admitted the attacker will need time to adapt to his new surroundings for the bigger role he's earmarked to play in the upcoming season.

"Percy is a player who already knows our capital and the league," Verbeke told the club's website.

"He is a creative, technically strong, fast and agile player, he can play in various attacking positions.

"In addition, he has already demonstrated that he can be efficient and decisive. Due to a lack of preparation, we just have to give him some time to be important for us, but we are of course happy with his added value to our squad," he concluded.

Speaking to the club's website after putting pen to paper, Tau said Anderlecht's style of play suits his style of play and he has vowed to contribute positively to the club's success during his loan stint.

"I am part of a team that always wants to play good and attacking football. That suits me perfectly. RSCA plays my style of football. We are made for each other. I will do everything I can to contribute to this team and guide the club back to where it belongs: to the top of Belgian football," said the Witbank-born attacker.

After two successful loan stints with Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge, Tau's camp worked hard to earn him a move to the Premier League but those plans were not achieved.