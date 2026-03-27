Pepsi Football Nation drops with UCL Final Kick Off Show front and centre

Pepsi are doubling down on football culture, and putting one of the game’s biggest stages front and centre. The global brand has unveiled Pepsi Football Nation, a new platform designed to celebrate everything fans love about the sport, while continuing to anchor itself around the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi.

It’s a move that goes beyond the pitch. From music and matchday rituals to global fan communities, Pepsi are leaning into how football is actually experienced - and using some of the sport’s biggest moments to bring it all together.

Built on more than 50 years in football, Pepsi Football Nation brings the brand’s major partnerships under one unified banner, with the UEFA Champions League and its iconic Kick Off Show playing a central role.

That showpiece event, staged just minutes before the Champions League final, has become a cultural moment in its own right, blending football with global music acts and entertainment. It’s exactly the kind of crossover Pepsi are now scaling globally through Football Nation.

Speaking on the launch, Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo, said: “For more than five decades, Pepsi has been at the heart of global football culture, bringing the game beyond the pitch and into the worlds of music, entertainment and fandom. As football continues to grow and attract more diverse audiences, our opportunity is not only to show up in the sport, but to elevate the emotional energy that makes it unforgettable. Pepsi Football Nation is our next step: a platform that celebrates the passion, personality and shared experiences that unite fans everywhere. It reflects our commitment to driving cultural impact and creating deeper connections with consumers around the world.”

At its core, the platform celebrates fandom in all its forms. From generational chants and rivalries to late-night arguments over results, Pepsi are tapping into the moments that define how supporters actually live the game.

That extends to the players, too. With a global roster of stars, the brand is spotlighting a generation shaping football culture both on and off the pitch, where performance meets personality and influence travels far beyond the game itself.

The platform will roll out across digital, social, retail and live activations, with a strong focus on fan-first content. Expect creator collaborations, culturally-driven campaigns and storytelling inspired by the music, humour and traditions that surround football worldwide.

Pepsi are also tying the experience into everyday life - from matchday food moments to in-store and on-pack activations - turning even the smallest rituals into part of the wider football culture.

With the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi continuing to deliver global, high-impact moments, Pepsi Football Nation feels like the next step, bringing everything together under one identity.

In short, Pepsi aren’t just backing football. They’re going after the feeling of it.

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