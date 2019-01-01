Pedro has offers to end ‘hard’ Chelsea spell as World Cup winner heads towards free agency

The Spanish forward finds himself down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and is already readying himself for a new challenge in 2020

Pedro has admitted to having offers on the table as he prepares to bring a “hard” spell at to a close, with the World Cup winner set to hit free agency in the summer of 2020.

The 32-year-old forward has been at Stamford Bridge since August 2015.

He has taken in 192 appearances for the Blues, savouring Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League successes along the way.

The former star does, however, find himself down the pecking order under Frank Lampard and is preparing to take on a new challenge at the end of the season.

Pedro told Radio Club Tenerife of his situation: “Yes there are offers, there are always clubs that are interested and that is a joy. [Whether in or elsewhere] that is good news.

“Nobody knows what can happen. I still have years to play but you’re thinking about what things are going on. I’m running out of contract at Chelsea, I’m free and we’ll see what happens.”

Pedro has been restricted to just nine outings this season, with Lampard favouring other options.

Eden Hazard departed west London over the summer, but Willian, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic have become regulars in attacking berths while the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley wait in the wings.

Pedro, who stepped out of the famed La Masia system to form part of an iconic era at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, admits to having never experienced such struggles before.

He has enjoyed his time in , but is also ready for a fresh start.

“[It’s been a] hard and difficult time [but] I am calm because in the club they have always treated me in the best way; also the same with the fans and team-mates,” Pedro added.

“You have to keep working to take advantage when you have opportunities. Yes, it is a difficult time because I had never lived it.

Article continues below

”For us it has been a transition season because Chelsea were not able to sign and have opted for young players, who [in fairness] are of the [required] level.

“Frank Lampard is betting on them and perhaps it is the reason that he had fewer opportunities despite starting well.”

Pedro was left out once again for the Blues’ Premier League encounter with on Saturday.