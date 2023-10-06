'If everything goes well' - Barcelona's Pedri targets El Clasico return to action as he enters final stages of recovery

Barca's young star Pedri is hoping to return from injury in time to feature in this month's El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Pedri suffered thigh injury in August

Has opened up about recovery

Hopes to be back for El Clasico

WHAT HAPPENED? He suffered a thigh injury in late August during training, and has been out ever since; however, the issue doesn't appear to be a particularly long-term one. In a conversation with fans via digital platform The Residency, Pedri discussed his prospects of getting back to full fitness soon, setting his sights on Barca's upcoming derby match against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Injuries are part of our job and we have to work hard to come back better," said the 20-year-old. "Everything has gone well and I'm almost there. Soon, after the break, I hope to be ready." When asked if he'll make it back in time for the El Clasico, he replied "If everything goes well, I'll be at my best", a promising sign for fans of the Catalan club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Pedri's absence, Barca have made an impressive start to the season, picking up 20 points from their opening eight games and trailing league leaders Real Madrid (led by a talismanic Jude Bellingham) by just a point. The proximity between the two Spanish giants in La Liga makes their upcoming El Clasico even more crucial — a win for either side could prove absolutely crucial in the title race.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEDRI? Pedri has a little over three weeks' recovery time until the first El Clasico of the season, with Barcelona hosting Real Madrid on October 28. However, the Catalan side won't benefit from exactly the same home advantage they're used to, with the club currently playing their games in Montjuic while Camp Nou undergoes serious renovation work. How that impacts the atmosphere come derby day remains to be seen.