PDRM earn Satiananthan's praise after holding Selangor to second consecutive draw

On Wednesday, PDRM held Group D Malaysia Cup favourites Selangor to a second draw in the space of three days.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

were again held to a draw against PDRM FA.

In their matchday four encounter on Wednesday, the hosts opened the scoring through Uche Agba's 28th minute goal, slipping past defender Latiff Suhaimi before smashing in an unstoppable shot. Only in the 68th minute did the visitors find the equaliser through centre back Taylor Regan's goal, and they went in front 10 minutes from time, thanks to Ifedayo Omosuyi's goal. But lackadaisical defending undid the Red Giants' efforts once again, allowing Lee Chang-hoon to score the equaliser in the 87th minute.

Last Sunday, the Cops had held the 33-time champions to a 1-1 draw on matchday three.

Speaking to the press after the match, Selangor boss B. Satiananthan remarked that the hosts executed their gameplan well.

"The draw was a fair result because PDRM played well; they defended tightly and counter attacked, resulting in two goals for them.

"They stuck to their gameplan, despite having only two chances in the second half. They kept it compact, made it hard for my players to find gaps, and worked very hard," he explained.

His charges also made things harder for themselves, noted Satiananthan.

"We only have ourselves to blame, we didn't make our chances count while conceding from one-to-one situations. In the first half our crosses and attempts were all over the place.

"My men didn't learn their lesson from the earlier match that it's not easy to play against PDRM. But we're still in second place and retain our chances to reach the next stage, and we look forward to the next game, hosting !" said the former Malaysia head coach.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!