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Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sent a clear message to his old club, urging them to abandon their obsession with past glories. As the Red Devils endure a nightmare start to life under Mauricio Pochettino, the Frenchman believes the path back to the top lies in north London.

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Crisis at Old Trafford sparks managerial change

Manchester United sit 19th in the Premier League with eight points from 11 games, leaving them in an early relegation battle. After failing to win a trophy across the past two seasons, the club sacked Michael Carrick during the international break.

Pochettino arrived to spark an immediate turnaround, yet his reign began with a heavy 4-0 loss to Liverpool. His side showed modest improvement on Wednesday night by earning a 2-2 Champions League draw away to Sporting.

Pogba backs Pochettino and urges patience

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pogba endorsed Pochettino's appointment while expressing sympathy for Carrick. He argued that the squad needs internal stability rather than another quick fix.

"I’m happy that Pochettino has gone there because I think he’s a great manager. And I’m sad also for Michael Carrick because I don’t think he had enough time to show and prove himself," Pogba said. "But I think we just need to give time to this team. We know there’s a lot of fans all over the world and we all want Man United to win and we all think that they should change manager.

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"All I think about this team, I’ve been there, is that you need time, you need to fix the stuff inside. Everybody needs to be in the same position and give time to the manager to do his things. The players also have to perform, have to understand the manager. And this way, they can go somewhere, like Arsenal."

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Why Arsenal's rebuild offers a blueprint

Pogba pointed to Mikel Arteta's rebuild at Arsenal as a model for his former club. Following their peak under Thierry Henry, the Gunners endured a long title drought before returning to contention.

"Arsenal had a great time with Thierry Henry. They had a great [era], they went to Champions League final, they won the Premier League. And they had a [long] time [before] winning again. It took how many years [between] the last time that Arsenal won the Premier League?" Pogba said. "But the pressure, I know it’s a big club, it’s Manchester United, was way less. They let Arsenal make their own way back to the top.

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"And that’s all I think Manchester United need. We need to stop talking about them like they are the team that it was back then. You need to respect, you need to let them grow again and get back to the top."

Steep climb ahead to escape danger

Pochettino must quickly lift his squad out of the relegation zone after collecting just eight points from 11 league matches. Building on Wednesday's Champions League draw against Sporting will be vital as he works to implement his ideas and end a two-season trophy drought without the burden of past expectations.