Patson Daka and Sekou Koita shine in Salzburg bashing of Ebreichsdorf

The Zambia and Mali forwards were in full swing as the Red Bulls claimed a comfortable away Cup victory

Patson Daka and Sekou Koita, were responsible for three of Salzburg’s goals as they battered Ebreichsdorf 5-0 away from home in the Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Masaya Okugawa got things going at Sportzentrum Ebreichsdorf as early as the seventh minute, Koita then registered his name six minutes later before Daka did likewise in the 28th minute.

28' GET IN! #Daka finds the back of the net! It's 3-0! #EBRRBS 0-3 pic.twitter.com/6BalEz0EkB — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 30, 2019

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was booked in the 30th minute, but the Red Bulls were clearly in control.

The Austrian giants would add two more in the second half, Koita completing his brace, and wonder kid Erling Braut Haaland wrapping things up with four minutes left on the clock.

Daka was taken off for Rasmus Kristensen in the 60th minute, while Haaland came on for Ashimeru nine minutes later.

Another Zambian in Enock Mwepu started for Salzburg and was replaced by Hee-Chan Hwang in the 81st minute, while 19-year old Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara played all through the game.

75' GOOOOOOOOOOAL! #Koita scores his second goal of the night! #EBRRBS 0-4 pic.twitter.com/k4dFkCHI0D — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 30, 2019

Daka and Koita have been in good scoring form for Salzburg this term, netting a combined 19 goals in 28 competitive outings together.

Jesse Marsch’s men are the defending Cup champions, and currently, hold a three-point lead over LASK atop the Austrian log.