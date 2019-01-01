Partey’s Atletico Madrid secure narrow Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen

Los Rojiblancos had to work hard to bag the three points against their German opponents

Thomas Partey was on display for 90 minutes as earned a crucial 1-0 Uefa Group D win over at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

It was a cagey affair for the bulk of the game and in the 78th-minute Alvaro Morata’s header from a Renan Lodi cross broke the deadlock.

It was indeed a scruffy win for the Spanish capital club who were without record-signing Joao Felix, and lost Jose Gimenez to injury in the 15th minute when he was replaced by Mario Hermoso.

The result takes Atleti to seven points and they will play Leverkusen again, this time at the BayArena, in a fortnight.

Article continues below

Partey had only one shot (off target), but he did make 55 passes which was the second-highest in the Atletico squad, only behind midfield partner Hector Herrera. The Ghanaian’s passing accuracy stood at 74.6%.

⏱ 93' [ 1-0 ] ⏹ FT at the Wanda @Metropolitano!

The lads pick up 3⃣ important #UCL points! 💪

Thank you for your support, Atleti Family! 👏



⚽ #AtletiB04

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/ZbzOv0fORF — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 22, 2019

On the defensive side, he made a total of three tackles and one interception. The 26-year-old has now completed 749 minutes of competitive action in 11 games this season.

Diego Simeone’s men will focus next on league matters when they host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with the hope of getting back to winning ways having drawn their last three matches.