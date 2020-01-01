Partey's representatives deny Atletico Madrid midfielder is in negotiations with Arsenal

JJ Sports claim it's "totally untrue" that the player is discussing a switch to Emirates Stadium after quotes emerged from his father

Thomas Partey is not in discussions with over a possible move to Emirates Stadium, according to the midfielder's representatives.

The player's father, Jacob Partey, had told -based radio station Tru FM that talks with the Gunners were taking place and that he would be happy if he made the switch to join Mikel Arteta's side.

He said: "I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true. He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.

"If he goes to Arsenal, fine, they have a lot of supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him."

But JJ Sports, who represent the 26-year-old, have issued a denial and are quoted as telling Marca: "It's totally untrue."

Partey is contracted to Atleti until 2023 although he does have a release clause which is set at £44 million (€50m/$54m).

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will decide to activate that clause, although the Ghana international has been on the club's radar for some time, with initial discussions over a move having taken place last summer.

Despite the speculation surrounding a transfer to north London, sources have told Goal that Atletico remain in talks over extending Partey's deal at Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to sign a midfielder when the transfer window opens, with the futures of both Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira unclear.

international Torreira is on the wishlist of various clubs while Xhaka, who almost left Emirates Stadium in January, continues to attract interest from .

It is, however, unclear when the summer transfer window will open amid the coronavirus pandemic, with football having been halted across the globe in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The Gunners are unlikely to have significant funds for new signings, with the club's finances having taken a significant hit during these uncertain times. Qualification for the also remains a key factor in budget allocation.