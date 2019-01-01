PHS sympathises with McMenemy's situation

After four consecutive defeats, McMenemy looks completely at lost to improve the Indonesian national team.

Indonesia continues to suffer in the Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualification after losing to 3-1 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on Tuesday night.

The result continues a run of poor form from the Red and White under the direction of head coach Simon McMenemy who has already lost their previous three matches and still without a single point thus far.

It was a narrow 3-2 loss to Malaysia in the opening fixture before won three to nothing and that was followed by a five nil thrashing at the hands of United Arab Emirates.

McMenemy's opposite number in Park Hang-seo refused to be drawn into the Scot's precarious position within Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) when asked after the match.

"It's not right for me to comment on his position because it is not my place to do so. But I've been in his situation before, so I understand how he feels now," said Park.

The Indonesian supporters have voiced their concern after this latest defeat and are already calling for the sacking of McMenemy.

It is Indonesia's turn to sit out of the next round of fixtures before facing Malaysia in on Match Day 6 on November 19.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram