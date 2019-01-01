Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ruben Providence poised for Roma switch

The 19-year-old right winger looks set to be the latest to leave the Parc de Princes, with Thomas Tuchel's side also trying to keep hold of Neymar

look set to beat a host of rival clubs to the signature of highly rated youngster Ruben Providence, according to reports in .

The 19-year-old, who plays as a right winger for the club's youth team, has been the subject of interest from several leading European clubs.

However, he is apparently close to agreeing terms with the Serie A outfit, with the only remaining issue to be decided whether to hand him a three or four-year contract.

PSG, who currently hold the record for both the most and second most expensive association football transfers in history, have been noticeably frugal this off-season, and were forced to sell several players in June in order to meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

The club saw goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and midfielder Adrien Rabiot both leave on free transfers to while speculation continues to swirl around the future of star striker Neymar amid reports that the Brazilian is keen to move on from the French outfit.

The forward was included in his club's pre-season squad for their tour of China, but has been repeatedly linked with either a return to former club Barcelona, from whom PSG purchased him for an eye-watering €222m (£200m/$247m), or their La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side have brought 's Ander Herrera and 's Abdou Diallo to the Parc de Princes, but their failure to tempt other big-money movers such as Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong this year has been noticeable.

Whilte PSG remain a dominant force domestically, they have often failed to transfer that form into European competition and were handed a humiliating knock-out against out-of-sorts Manchester United in the round-of-16 of last season's Champions League.

If Providence does indeed complete his move to Roma, he will become their fourth permanent signing ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, joining Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara and Pau Lopez.

Neither PSG or Roma are likely to face each other this season too, with the former once again competiting in football as a top seed, while the latter's sixth-place finish in 2018-19 sees them in the hat for the instead.