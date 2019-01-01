Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Neymar could, but is unlikely to, play his first game for the Ligue 1 champions after a very public fall out with the club

’s tour of the Far East begins on Saturday, when they tackle outfit in Macau.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have already had a couple of matches in to sharpen them up, though they were poor in a 1-1 draw with last weekend. They are expected, however, to have Neymar in their squad for the first time this summer after his public falling out with the club.

Inter, meanwhile, have had a tricky start to the summer, losing to then going down against great rivals on penalties on Wednesday.

With neither side at the peak of their powers, who will prevail?

Game Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Date Saturday, July 27 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be not be broadcast or available for live streaming.

UK TV channel Online stream n/a n/a

Squads & Team News

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Areola, Trapp, Innocent, Bulka Defenders Meunier, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Bernat, Nsoki, Mbe Soh, Zagre, Bakker, Kouassi, Hemans, Yapi, Dagba, Kimpembe, Diallo Midfielders Sarabia, Verratti, Herrera, Draxler, Aouchiche, Toufiqui Forwards Mbappe, Jese, Guclu, Cavani, Neymar

PSG have been training in since Wednesday. Thomas Meunier, Presnel Kimpembe and Neymar have all been working gingerly and the Brazilian is not expected to have a role to play. Thilo Kehrer has been troubled by a foot issue and seems unlikely to take any part.

Eric Choupo-Moting, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva remain on holiday until July 31, but Edinson Cavani has returned to the a 33-man travelling squad.

Position Inter squad Goalkeepers Berni, Handanovic, Padelli Defenders Bastoni, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, De Vrij, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Ntube, Pirola Midfielders Agoume, Barella, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Candreva, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Lazaro, Nainggolan, Perisic, Sensi Forwards Longo, Politano, Colidio, Esposito, Vergani.

Mauro Icardi remains frozen out by the club and is training alone back in , while Radja Nainggolan is reportedly pushing to return to Calgliari as he struggles for game time with the Nerazzurri.

Betting & Match Odds

PSG are 8/11 at Bet365 to win this match. Inter are a 3/1 shot, with a draw 11/4.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

There is no doubt who the main attraction will be when Paris Saint-Germain face Inter in Macau on Saturday; Neymar is the player that all the locals want to see.

Fans have been crowding the PSG base in Shenzhen in an attempt to glimpse the international, who has been so evident in the news over the past weeks due to his uncertain future at the Parc des Princes side. Having been publicly rebuked for failing to report for pre-season training in time, he is back in the squad for the first time this summer, and scrutiny will be poured over this performance like never before, though he is not expected to be risked for this clash.

“Every coach wants Neymar in the team, and so do I,” head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted.

PSG’s need for the ex- ace was made clear in their last pre-season outing, when they were held to a 1-1 draw in Nurnberg last weekend, with the team failing to fire offensively aside from Kylian Mbappe, who has returned for pre-season looking as sharp as ever.

Missing many players due to international commitments, the summer has proven a difficult one to negotiate for the champions, whose competitive campaign begins next weekend with the Trophee des Champions against , the side that beat them in the Coupe de final, in Shenzhen.

Inter, meanwhile, have rather less urgency about their preparations. They will not play a competitive game until the middle of August, and even that will be a match against a lower-league opponent that they should be able to negotiate, even in the rustiest state.

Head coach Antonio Conte, however, wants to see more from his team after they went down on penalties against Juventus, having taken the lead in a 1-1 draw.

Article continues below

“We must always be irritated by defeat,” the ex- boss said. “The important thing is that the intensity gets into the minds of the players. We need to play intense football and go to press the opposition. When we’ve got the ball, we try to propose our ideas.

“I am starting to see glimpses of an identity and our way of taking to the field. We must continue along this path: head down, work hard. There is much to do.”

There may be around three weeks before the Nerazzurri take to the field in anger, but Conte wants to get a high-profile scalp under his belt after a victory over Lugano and a defeat to Manchester United previously this summer. Saturday’s match offers his side the perfect opportunity to do just that.