Paris Saint-Germain will be Solskjaer's exam

Spurs and Arsenal represent tests for Solskjaer but defeating PSG in the Champions League could see him lead United on a permanent basis

It was deemed as his first big test since being thrown into the deep end as Manchester United boss. Yet no one would dispute that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came out it with flying colours as his team defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

Before the game commenced, many were wondering if Solskjaer had the tactical nous to galvanise his team to victory against a Spurs side who have title ambitions and at the moment are way ahead of the Red Devils. Now, the jury is still out on that question but for anyone who is watching United, the Norwegian can do no wrong as he has breathed a new sense of belief and fight into his players.

Contrary, United's performance was typical of a Jose Mourinho side; a backs-to-the-wall kind of display, with David De Gea underlining why he is probably the world's best keeper as he produced some outstanding saves and 11 in total, to thwart Spurs' attackers. Apart from Marcus Rashford's well-taken goal and Paul Pogba's foray into the Spurs penalty box, defence was the order of the day for United.

And defend well was what they did, it seemed at times that this group of players were playing for their manager which again harks back to the point that the reason for Mourinho's dismissal was because he lost the dressing room. But enough of Mourinho, this was Solskjaer's moment of glory, one which will silence the critics for a moment and inch him ever closer to being permanently appointed as manager. He has now won six games in a row- a feat not managed by his predecessors.

Arsenal will be the next 'bigwig' United will face and should he defeat the Gunners, it will represent another feather in Solskjaer's cap. And although Arsenal and Spurs represent tests, one can't help but feel that Paris-Saint Germain will be the exam. The Champions League is Europe's elite club competition and PSG represents the elite- a heavyweight team teeming with superstars.

Now, whether or not 'the baby-faced assassin' gets the job with full blessings from the hierarchy will boil down to him eliminating the French giants from the competition. United's boardroom will be pleased with how things have gone so far, but they know too well, all of it could change in a heartbeat as David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho proved. Rest assured however that Solskjaer will want nothing to change. 20 years ago he came off the bench to save United's Champions League dream by scoring the winning goal against Bayern Munich. Saving United has always been his job and it seems he never retired from it.