Palmer: Pereira can replace Zaha at Crystal Palace

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast star has expressed his desire to leave and if that happens then the Eagles will have to replace him

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Crystal Palace should go for Matheus Pereira if Ivorian Wilfried Zaha leaves.

Arsenal have been consistently linked with the former Manchester United player Zaha. Now, 55-year-old Palmer believes the Brazilian, from WBA, can fill Zaha's place at Palace.

"Yeah, he is [a good replacement], especially if you are going to lose Zaha, but we still don’t know what’s going to happen with him," Palmer told The Transfer Tavern.

"Obviously Palace will be desperate to keep him, but he’s always intimated that he wants a move away. So somebody like that coming into the club would be a suitable replacement for Zaha if he goes and maybe that might be in their thinking."

Pereira scored 11 goals for relegated West Brom in the 33 matches he played for the club. On his part, Zaha scored as many goals but in 30 league matches for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Somali national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh believes Patrick Vieira will make Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, and Wilfried Zaha better players at the club.

The Arsenal legend, who was formerly the manager of Nice until his dismissal in December last year, will take charge of the South London outfit on a three-year deal.

"All these Africans are very good players and also some of the best players Crystal Palace have," Haibeh told Goal.

"When you look at Eze who came from Queens Park Rangers, he is a really top talent. I think Vieira will definitely influence them and he would make all of them better players. That's my opinion.

"Zaha has got the sparkle to take on players as well as Ayew who is a good goalscorer if he is assisted well. So, I believe he would impact all three of them in a good way.

"The players would like to see somebody who has done it on the pitch to be on the sidelines and give them advice."