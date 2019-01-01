'Ozil only plays when he wants to' - Arsenal exit becoming increasingly likely, says Gallas

The former Gunners defender believes the struggles of the World Cup winner to prove his worth under Unai Emery may lead to a parting of ways

Mesut Ozil “only plays when he wants to play”, says William Gallas, with the Arsenal playmaker now heading towards a possible transfer in the summer window.

The World Cup winner was handed a lucrative contract extension in February 2018 and was considered to be a key part of future plans at Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger’s departure has, however, led to Ozil falling out of favour, with Unai Emery often overlooking him completely or naming him among the substitutes.

Gallas believes a fall from grace is due to Ozil failing to deliver the level of consistency expected from a player with his obvious talent.

The former Gunners defender told The Sun: "Emery has tried everything he can to try and get a reaction out of Ozil but the player isn’t responding.

"It is a very difficult situation for Ozil and for Arsenal.

"Everybody knows Ozil’s quality but he isn’t consistent. He only plays when he wants to play.

"Ozil should be doing more with the quality he has, he has to be the best player for Arsenal every game that he plays in."

With the 30-year-old failing to perform at that level, a move elsewhere is now being mooted.

No switch was made in January, but Gallas believes it is looking increasingly likely that Arsenal will look to part with Ozil and his wage packet when the next opportunity to trade presents itself.

The Frenchman added: "The fans are upset with Ozil and Emery knows this.

"He made the choice to start Ozil on the bench to try see if he would get a reaction from the player and it is now down to Ozil to make this happen.

"If he doesn’t perform, Arsenal may consider selling him so they can use the money from the transfer and his big wages to buy a more effective player."

Ozil has been at Arsenal since completing a £42.5 million ($56m) move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

He has taken in 213 appearances for the club, delivering 41 goals and countless assists, but his value to the cause is being called into question on a regular basis and a parting of ways may be the best option for all concerned.