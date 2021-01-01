'A game we can win' - Jamshedpur's Owen Coyle confident of victory against FC Goa

The Jamshedpur boss wants to forget the defeat against Kerala Blasters and focus on getting three points against the Gaurs...

Three points will be the only objective for Jamshedpur when they take on in a crucial (ISL) clash on Thursday. A win against the Gaurs will help them climb back into the top-four.

The Men of Steel suffered a defeat against in their last game but coach Owen Coyle suggested that the team must focus on avoiding individual mistakes and target a win against Goa.

"We have done very well. Jamshedpur had taken five points from their first 10 games last season, we have already taken 13 from our opening 10. I know there should have been more but the improvement is there for everyone to see.

"What we have to do is continue the improvement and we didn't (win) against Kerala Blasters because we made individual mistakes and they have very good players and a very good coach in Kibu Vicuna. But we handed them the game. We have to eradicate the individual mistakes and continue to improve and we have to do that because FC Goa are a very good side," said the Jamshedpur coach.

The Men of Steel had a 12-day break between their match against Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters but Coyle felt that the break was needed as the team had played too many games without enough rest in December.

"There is no harm in long gaps because before that we played a lot of games in a short period then we got that extensive break.

"We want to be in the top four and everybody in the league wants to do the same. To do that we have to replicate the performances of most of the matches in the first half of the season. If we can do that we have a real chance and that is what we have to focus on."

The match between the Men of Steel and the Gaurs earlier this season produced a lot of drama as the Gaurs came back from behind in the last few minutes of the match and sealed three points. A genuine Jamshedpur goal was also cancelled despite the ball crossing the goal line.

"It is not about avenging the defeat. Everybody has seen the game, we scored the winning goal in the 89th minute that wasn't given for some bizarre reason. Even the penalty in the game, Alex Lima played the ball, it was a very soft penalty. What we can do is focus on our game.

"FC Goa have a very good coach and some terrific players and they play a style that they have been playing for many years. All credit to them. But we know their strengths and weaknesses and we have to make sure we do our best. It is a game that we can win."