Outkast and MUNDIAL unveil 30th anniversary ATLiens soccer jersey supporting Atlanta youth

Thirty years ago, two 21-year-olds from Atlanta released an album that helped change the direction of hip-hop.

With ATLiens, André 3000 and Big Boi delivered a project that sounded unlike almost anything else at the time. It was ambitious, cinematic and distinctly Southern, offering listeners around the world a window into the lives, neighborhoods and communities that shaped Outkast.

The album propelled the duo into another stratosphere while helping establish Atlanta as one of the most influential cultural centers in music. Three decades later, Outkast is celebrating that legacy by giving something back to the community where its journey began.

GOAL

The duo has once again teamed up with MUNDIAL, this time to produce a limited-edition ATLiens soccer jersey in collaboration with Soccer in the Streets, an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide free access to youth soccer across Atlanta.

As part of the project, official ATLiens jerseys have been created for Soccer in the Streets’ youth teams in East Point, where André 3000 and Big Boi met while attending Tri-Cities High School. The shirts will be worn by the teams during games this season.

A limited run of the jersey will also be released worldwide through MUNDIAL, with a portion of the proceeds going toward Soccer in the Streets’ free youth soccer programming across Atlanta.

The design takes inspiration from both the visual world of ATLiens and the oversized soccer shirts of the 1990s. It features a large collar, an old-school boxy fit, repeating ATLiens “A” taping along the sides, and a glow-in-the-dark sponsor logo across the front.

Big Boi also visited one of the East Point teams during a recent training session to personally deliver the new shirts to the players.

For Outkast, the collaboration represents more than a celebration of one of the duo’s defining albums. It connects the legacy of ATLiens with the Atlanta community that helped inspire it - while using soccer to provide new opportunities for the city’s next generation.