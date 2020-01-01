Oussama Idrissi: Sevilla complete signing AZ Alkmaar winger

The Morocco international has agreed on a deal that will keep him at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit until 2025

club have announced the signing of Oussama Idrissi from Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

The winger has signed a five-year deal with the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit after successful medicals, having scored 17 times last term to help Arne Slot’s men to a second-placed finish.

He ends his time with AZ with 24 goals, having impressed for the Cheeseheads since teaming up with the side in 2018.

The forward’s impressive displays for the AFAS Stadion outfit generated interest from a number of European clubs, and has now reached an agreement to continue his development with the Palanganas.

“Sevilla FC and AZ Alkmaar have reached an agreement for the transfer of winger Oussama Idrissi to the Nervionense team until 2025," read a statement from the club website.

Idrissi started his professional career with DOSKO and featured for FC Bergen, Halsteren, , NAC Breda and Groningen youth teams.

The winger played more than 55 league games for Groningen first team and scored 12 goals for the club before teaming up with AZ in 2018.

He had played for the U16, U17, U20 and U21 teams before he switched his allegiance to .

The forward made his international debut for the North African country against Malawi in African Cup of Nations qualifying game.

Idrissi now has seven caps for the Atlas Lions and will hope to continue his impressive performances, this time with Sevilla, to take a more prominent role in the national team.

The forward could make his debut for his new club after the international break when they take on Granada in their next league game on October 17.