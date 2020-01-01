'Our hard work paid off' - Ohale pleased with Tacon's derby win over Madrid CFF

The Nigeria international is excited after she inspired her side's victory over her compatriot's team in Sunday's Madrid derby

Tacon defender Osinachi Ohale has expressed delight over her side's 4-3 Primera Iberdrola triumph over Madrid CFF on Sunday.

Ohale joined the top-flight debutants last September from Swedish side Vaxjo and earned her place in David Aznar's side, with her second goal of the season at Estadio Nuevo Matapinonera.

The international's second-half header and Esther Martín-Pozuelo's strike helped the visitors outscore their hosts to earn a comeback victory in the second leg of the Madrid derby.

And the 28-year-old defender admits Oscar Fernandez's team were difficult to play while lauding her side's resilience in the seven-goal thriller

"It was a very tough game and we knew that from the beginning that it won’t be easy for us," Ohale told the media.

"We tried to stay calm and give it our best shot. At the end of the day, our hard work paid off and we’re happy we won.‬

‪"We needed the result because it was very important for us to win."

Having helped Tacon return to winning ways, Ohale will be looking to continue inspiring her side when they take on Priscilla Okyere's on February 11.