Otieno: Ex-Gor Mahia midfielder to wear jersey number five at Union Omaha FC

The 21-year-old has officially been unveiled after months of waiting due to effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

midfielder Tobias Otieno will wear jersey number five after being unveiled by Union Omaha SC in the United States.

The U23 national team member sealed a move to the USL League One side from Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants early in January this year, but the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country delayed matters.

However, the player landed in the US on Monday and was welcomed by club officials, ready to join his new teammates.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed Otieno will now wear jersey number five.

“Say hello to our newest arrival, Toby Otieno,” the club wrote on their social media pages, with a photo of the player wearing jersey number five. “He signed in January and we’re excited to finally welcome him to the squad.

#WelcomeToby



Say 👋 to our newest arrival, @Toby92799914!



He signed in January and we're excited to finally welcome him to the squad.



Now it's your turn to help us welcome him to the Big 🅾️! 🙌#VivaBúhos pic.twitter.com/3XGnhDGUnR — Union Omaha 🦉 (@Union_Omaha) September 23, 2020

“Now it's your turn to help us welcome him to the club.”

The 21-year-old joined K'Ogalo at the start of the 2019/20 season after an excellent campaign with in the previous one. The midfielder helped the Sugar Millers finish in fifth position.

His good performance in the top-tier led to his exit to Gor Mahia who were keen on bolstering the midfield ahead of the domestic and Caf campaign.

This season, Union Omaha have collected 16 points from the 10 matches played. They have managed to get four wins, as many draws and two losses, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding as many.

Greenville Triumph leads the 11-team table with 25 points from the 11 games played. They have managed to collect eight wins, a draw, and two losses. They have also managed to get 14 goals in the process and conceded six.

The second position is held by Chattanooga Red SC who have 18 points. They have won five out of their 11 games played, drawn three, and lost as many. Their striking department has also scored 17 goals and conceded 11.

In the US, Otieno joins Victor Wanyama who joined Major League Soccer ( ) side in March. The 28-year-old joined the Impact on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal from Hotspur.