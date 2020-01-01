Osimhen: Why I want to repay Gattuso at Napoli

The Nigerian striker has settled in well at the Stadio San Paolo with a regular spot in the starting XI

Victor Osimhen is eager to pay back the belief shown in him by coach Gennaro Gattuso since he arrived from on a big money deal in the summer.

The 21-year-old has played in every of Napoli's matches this campaign and he has two goals to his name already.

He broke his duck in the Italian top-flight against in October and he scored the match-winning goal which gave Napoli a 1-0 win on the road at just before the international break.

More teams

Prior to his move to in August, the striker recalled the warm welcome he got from Gattuso and the desire the former midfielder and coach showed to have him in his squad.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Sometimes we watch people on TV and quickly judge them, I think for me he is a great man and he is becoming a great coach also," Osimhen told Brila FM.

“When I first went to Napoli, I went to his home and I know the way he spoke to me and how he really wants me and this is the most important thing, a man I watched on TV and really admire a lot.

Article continues below

“For him supporting me and pushing me to the hardest, trying to bring the best out of me I want to repay him for the believe he has had in me which is the most important thing."

Osimhen is a doubt for Napoli’s league outing against AC Milan at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday as he continues recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

The former Lille star suffered the shoulder injury during Nigeria’s qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone which ended in a 4-4 draw in Benin.