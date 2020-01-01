Osimhen sees first career red in Napoli's defeat of Real Sociedad
Victor Osimhen was shown a red card in Napoli’s 1-0 triumph over Real Sociedad in Thursday’s Europa League clash.
The Nigeria international was shown the way out by referee Craig Pawson in the third minute of added time for a second caution.
Substitute Victor Osimhen was shown a red card in Napoli’s 1-0 Europa League win at Real Sociedad. He was dismissed by referee Craig Pawson for a second caution after elbowing Robin Le Normand. This is the first time Osimhen would be sent off in his professional career. pic.twitter.com/uU345xiiAg— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) October 29, 2020