'Make your kids, parents understand how disgusting it is to hate skin colour' - Osimhen

The West African has challenged the fans to teach their kin to have respect for all and avoid discrimination

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has taken to his social media account to challenge everyone to speak to their children and parents and discourage them against racism.

As per Goal Italy the Super Eagle, as well as Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon, were racially abused in Napoli's 2-1 win away to Fiorentina at Artemio Franchi Stadium at the weekend.

During the match, Lucas Martinez converted a Dusan Vlahovis pass in the 28th minute to give the hosts a lead.

Osimhen was then fouled by the scorer in the 37th minute in the danger zone, and the referee awarded the league leaders a penalty.

Lorenzo Insigne stepped up to take the spot-kick, but goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski pulled off a double-save to deny him.

The rebound fell kindly to Hirving Lozano who fully capitalised on it to bring the teams back to level terms.

Amir Rrahmani scored the winner in the 50th minute after converting a Piotr Zielinski cross into the danger zone.

But it did not end well for Osimhen after he was abused, and he has since spoken on the matter, asking fans to help in eliminating the vice from football.

"Speak to your kids, your parents; make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin. No to racism," the striker urged.

🇬🇧speak to your kids,your parents make them understands how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin NOTORACISM❌



🇮🇹parla con i tuoi figli, i tuoi genitori fanno capire loro quanto sia disgustoso odiare un individuo per il colore della sua pelle pic.twitter.com/sV8udBXzBU — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) October 3, 2021

The 22-year-old has been in good form for the Naples-based side, scoring seven goals in his last six matches in all competitions.

His most recent strike came in the club's 3-2 loss to Spartak Moscow in the Europa League fixture played on Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. He scored late into the match but was unable to inspire his team to salvage a point.

The striker will now be linking up with the national team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic in Group C.

Nigeria started their campaign with a 2-0 win at home against Liberia before emerging 2-1 victors away to Cape Verde to ensure they claim maximum points in the pool.

CAR held Cape Verde 1-1 away in their first group game before losing their home match by a solitary goal to Liberia.