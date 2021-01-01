Osimhen getting better after shoulder injury – Napoli manager Gattuso

The Parthenopeans boss has provided updates on the Nigeria international ahead of their clash against the Purple One

manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed Victor Osimhen is getting better following the shoulder injury he suffered in November.

The centre-forward picked up the problems on international duty with the national team during their 2022 qualifying game against Sierra Leone.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Parthenopeans since the incident after also testing positive for the coronavirus.

More teams

The forward contracted the virus following his visit to his country, where he went to celebrate the yuletide season.

Osimhen also celebrated his birthday during his stay in Nigeria and has been criticized for his failure to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol during the celebration.

Gattuso has now provided updates on the attacker’s injury ahead of their clash against on January 17.

"In the last few days he is better, even the doctors give me comforting news,” Gattuso told the club website.

“He has started running well again and we will evaluate when he can get back to his best," he concluded.

Osimhen teamed up with the Stadio San Paolo outfit last summer as the club’s record signing following his eye-catching performances for .

The centre-forward immediately became a hit after joining the French side and bagged 13 goals during his one-year stay with the Great Danes.

His form generated interests from a number of clubs before he settled for Napoli and has scored two goals and provided one assist in nine appearances since his arrival at the Italian club.

Osimhen will hope to hit the ground running when he returns from his injury problems and recovers from Covid-19.

The Stadio San Paolo outfit are currently sixth on the league table after gathering 31 points from 16 games.

Article continues below

The forward remains a key member of the Nigeria national team since he made his debut for the West African country in 2017.