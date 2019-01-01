Oshoala's motivation behind fourth African Women's Player of the Year hopes

The 25-year-old admits her hunger to be successful every year pushes her to perform better for club and country

striker Asisat Oshoala says her hunger to do better every year places her in contention for a fourth African Women's Player of the Year award.

Oshoala scored 's winner against as the country broke a 20-year jinx to reach the Women's World Cup Round of 16, with her superb finish making the top 10 goals of the tournament.

Earlier in May, the 25-year-old made history as she became the first African to play and score in the Uefa Women's final, scoring Barcelona's consolation in a 4-1 loss against .

Having won three of their last five African accolades, the Nigeria international who has scored 16 goals in 22 games, feels winning a Champions League silver medal made 2019 a standout year.

"Particularly for me, I don't know what my chances are but I just feel, whatever happens, it's fine by me," Oshoala told Goal.

"Going for my fourth award, I think it is a very good thing. I just want to be consistent. It is the most important thing for me.

"It is not about getting one and being comfortable. I just want to better each year and much more helpful for every team I play for anywhere I find myself.

"I don't really know if 2019 is my best year because I've always been good for a couple of years.

"So, I really wouldn't say 2019 is the best but yeah, I must admit I had a lot of opportunities to play at the world stage like in the Champions League final and a couple more games.

"I have not had a good chance to play in the Champions League before, although I played twice while I was at . So, I can say 2019 because I won a [Champions League] silver medal."

Oshoala faces huge competition from holder Thembi Kgatlana, as well as Tabitha Chawinga, Ajara Nchout and Gabriella Onguene for the accolade, with the winner to be announced on January 7, 2020.