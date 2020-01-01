Onyekuru seals Galatasaray comeback win in dramatic derby against Fenerbahce

The Nigeria international scored a stoppage-time goal to complete the Lions' comeback in a tense derby in Istanbul

Henry Onyekuru's strike completed 's 3-1 comeback victory against in Sunday's Intercontinental derby.

Goals from Ryan Donk, Radamel Falcao and Onyekuru secured maximum points for Fatih Terim's men after trailing in the first 40 minutes.

The stoppage-time goal was the Nigerian's first strike for Galatasaray since his return from loan from in January.

Onyekuru was in action for 90 minutes in the tense encounter which saw 's Younes Belhanda, Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal and midfielder Deniz Turuc sent off in the second half.

It was a historic win for Galatasaray who have not won a game against their rivals at the Ulker Stadium since 1999.

The result pushed Galatasaray to second in the Super Lig table, level on 45 points with third-placed SSivasspor and leaders Trabzonspor who have a game in hand.