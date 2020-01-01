Onyeka starts for Midtjylland as Liverpool bench Salah and Mane

The dangerous forwards have been left out of the Reds’ starting XI as they take on the Wolves in Tuesday’s clash at Anfield

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will not start for when they take on Midtjylland in Tuesday’s encounter.

The duo as well as Roberto Firmino who have been inspirational for the reigning Premier League champions will be hoping to make their impact as substitutes against the Danish Superliga outfit.

40 - This will be the 40th time Liverpool have played a game without any of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané in the starting XI since 2015-16 - the Reds have won 41% of the fixtures in this period (W16 D16 L7). Altered. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2020

In place of the trio, manger Jurgen Klopp has Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi rare starts.

Other change sees James Milner replace Georginio Wijnaldum as Diogo Jota retains his place in the starting XI thanks to his winner against on Saturday.

Missing out of the English side’s squad against Brian Priske’s men are Guinea international Naby Keita and ex- star Joel Matip owing to contrasting fitness issues.

For Midtjylland, Frank Onyeka is among the starters with goalscoring responsibility resting on the shoulders of Guinean star Sory Kaba.

Liverpool got their 2020-21 campaign to a winning start after defeating 1-0 at the Amsterdam Arena, while Midtjylland suffered a 4-0 obliteration to outfit .