Onuachu: Vandereycken wants Genk star to take ‘a step higher’ to Premier League or Bundesliga

The Nigeria international has proven his worth in the Belgian top-flight and has been advised to embrace a bigger challenge

Former Belgium coach Rene Vandereycken has encouraged Paul Onuachu to take a step higher by signing for a Premier League or Bundesliga club.

The 26-year-old has been with Belgian side Genk since the summer of 2019 after teaming up with the club from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

The Nigeria international starred for the Wolves for seven years, scoring more than 50 league goals, and again proved his worth with the Blue and White.

The lanky forward has been delivering consistent eye-catching performances for Genk since his arrival at the club and in the current campaign, he has been in terrific form.

The attacker has bagged 33 goals in 36 appearances and provided three assists across all competitions, amid other dazzling displays.

Vandereycken is in awe of his performance and has urged the forward, who has three years left on his current contract, to move to the next level.

"Onuachu is a very special type of striker, you can hardly compare him with anyone," Vandereycken told Het Nieuwsblad as per, Voetbal Primeur.

"Despite being 2.01 meters, Onuachu is technically strong and fast, and he often succeeds in making the right decision.

"He will also feel that after a season in which he has already scored 33 times, it is the time to take a step higher.

"He must be able to keep up perfectly in the Bundesliga or even the Premier League, as long as he chooses the right club and trainer, although we always have to wait and see how a body reacts to a more demanding competition."

Onuachu will be expected to continue his impressive performances when Genk take on Anderlecht in their next league game on Wednesday.

The attacker is a member of the Nigeria national team and recently helped the West African country qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The forward has 11 appearances for the three-time African champions and has found the back of the net three times for the side.