Onuachu scores brace as 10-man Genk draw with Oostende

The Nigerian forward continued his impressive scoring run for the Smurfs

Paul Onuachu took his Belgian Jupiler League tally to six for the season after bagging a brace in ’s 2-2 draw with Oostende on Monday night, which also saw a player sent off.

The Smurfs were 3-1 victors in their last outing at home to Mechelen, Onuachu also netting a brace following his solo strikes against Zulte Waregem on the opening day of the season, and a 5-2 loss by Beerschot.

The 26-year-old Nigerian was clearly in the scoring mood and got his side the equaliser at the Luminus Arena in the ninth minute by sending a header in from Joakim Maehle’s cross. This came after Cameron McGeehan had given Oostende the lead in just the third minute of the match.

It was 1-1 at half-time and Onuachu made it 2-1 to Genk in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot following a handball incident from the opposition.

Genk were dealt a big blow just four minutes later after Swiss midfielder Bastien Toma was given a straight red card for a dangerous challenge.

It was going to be a struggle for Jess Thorup’s side holding on to their lead and they succumbed in the 83rd minute after striker Makhtar Gueye equalised for Oostende to deny Genk back-to-back wins for the first time this season and their third overall so far.

Onuachu was omitted from the Super Eagles squad that would tackle Algeria and Tunisia in international friendlies on October 9 and 13, respectively.

The last call-up he got was in ’s 2021 qualifier against Benin which ended n a 2-1 victory in November 2019 but he was an unused substitute.

His last time on the pitch for the national team was 16 minutes of action in the 1-1 draw with five-time world champions in Singapore a month earlier.

Onuachu’s Genk teammate, Cyriel Dessers, who joined from Dutch outfit Heracles this summer was among the forwards called up.

He was an unused substitute in Monday night’s game and has two goals in five league outings. He was previously called-up during Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier against Sierra Leone earlier this year which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before these international fixtures, Genk will tackle Waasland-Beveren at the Freethiel Stadion on Saturday, with the hope of moving up their current 11th position on the table.