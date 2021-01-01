Onuachu scores 20th league goal as Gent hold Genk

The Nigeria forward continued his fine goalscoring run in the Belgian top-flight on Thursday night

Paul Onuachu scored his 20th goal in the Belgian First Division A as settled for a 1-1 draw against Gent.

After failing to score in Genk's 2-0 loss to Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday, the 26-year-old returned to the score sheet with the opening goal at the Luminus Arena in the seventh minute.

He benefitted from Theo Bongonda's assist but his opener was short-lived as Roman Yaremchuk drew Gent level in the stoppage-time of the first-half.

Onuachu's 20th goal on his 21st league outing of the season stretched his dominance at top of the First Division A scorers' chart.

The international, however, did not last long on the pitch as he was replaced in the 31st minute while his compatriot Cyril Dessers and 's Eboue Kouassi were introduced as 85th-minute substitutes.

Also in action at the Luminus Arena were 's Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Angola's Nurio Fortuna, Gambia's Sulayman Marreh, Ivory Coast's Anderson Niangbo and 's Osman Bukari who all featured for Gent.

Genk remain second in the Belgian top-flight table despite the draw with 39 points from 22 games, but they trail leaders by nine points while Gent are 13th in the standings with 27 points.

Next up for Onuachu and Dessers' Genk is a league trip to Club Brugge on Sunday after which they host Zulte-Waregem at the Luminus Arena on January 27.