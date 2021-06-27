Onome Ebi: 38-year-old Nigerian bags first career hat-trick as FC Minsk whitewash FK Gomel 11-0

Volodymyr Reva’s women recorded their fourth-biggest win in 2021 with the Super Falcon finding the net thrice

Onome Ebi has recorded her first hat-trick for club and country after striking thrice in FC Minsk’s 11-0 obliteration of FK Gomel on Sunday.

Having lost their last five league matches – where they leaked 55 goals – Gomel travelled to Stadium FC Minsk with the ambition of ending their abysmal run.

Nonetheless, they returned home with a basket full of goals conceded as the Nigerian inspired the visitors’ destruction.

Ten minutes into the game, Karina Stankevich rifled an unstoppable shot past Anna Shilo to give the hosts a well-deserved lead.

A minute later, Anastasiya Pobegaylo doubled the lead while unlikely Nigerian hero Ebi made it three in the 17th minute.

In the goal-laden first half, Pobegaylo scored Minsk’s fourth goal in the 28th minute with the Super Falcons defender increasing the lead for her team on the half-hour mark.

Melana Surovtseva and Natalia Asmykovich’s efforts in the 33rd and 36th minute, respectively, gave Volodymyr Reva’s side a comprehensive 7-0 lead at half-time.

The seven-time Belarusian Premier League winners were not done yet as they continued their harvest of goals in the 47th minute thanks to a cool finish from defender Anna Kashinskaya.

Even with the introduction of Anastasia Borovichenko, Valeria Selitskaya and 16-year-old Anna Reut, that could not prevent the visiting side from conceding more goals.

Ebi completed her treble in the 81st minute as Elizaveta Pinchuk and Tatiana Shereshovets completed the annihilation.

Thanks to her heroics, the defender becomes the oldest Nigerian and African ever to find the net on three occasions in a game.

The 38-year-old was in action from start to finish for Minsk, whereas her compatriot Otu Ibianang was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, Reva’s side occupy the second position on the log having accrued 36 points from 13 games.

For Gomel, they have now conceded 127 goals from the same number of outings. As it stands, they sit in the ninth position with just three points.

While Minsk would be hoping to continue their pursuit for an eighth league diadem with a date versus Dinamo Brest on June 30, Gomel welcome Vitebsk to the Stadyen DYuSSh-8 on the same day.