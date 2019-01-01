Fitness worry the biggest concern for OKS in SEA Games preparation

The first training session for Malaysia Under-22 started on Monday where 28 players turned out for the first phase of the camp but OKS was impressed.

Ong Kim Swee begins his preparations towards the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in at Wisma FAM on Monday where his full squad limbered up for training but the experienced head coach is left unimpressed with the fitness levels of his players.

Most of the players have not played or trained for a long time because the M-League season has ended for them. It is an unfortunate coincidence and timing of the SEA Games and it is someting that Kim Swee will have to deal with. With the first match against Myanmar on November 25, time isn't on his side.

"We will do tests to evaluate the fitness of the players. From there we will plan our training and if need be, separate training schedule for those who are low on fitness. There will be no friendly match this first week, but next week will might have one to test the players before I think about the others players to add in.

"On paper, Myanmar will be our toughest challenge and we can't take their threat easily. They are currently in if I'm not wrong while we only just started. But I have faith in my squad and we should be able to challenge and get a positive result," said Kim Swee on Monday.

The training session for the Malaysia U22 also had a different feel because three of Kim Swee's usual assistant in Khan Hung Meng, Brad Maloney and Chris Yong are currently away with the Malaysia U19 in Cambodia. Temporarily their places were taken by Mashidee Sulaiman, Hassan Sazali and Hamsani Ahmad respectively.

But those weren't the unfamiliarity during the training as the presence of arguably the tallest player in the squad in Quentin Cheng caught the eye. Attached to the Central Coast Mariners Under-21 side Quentin is being given his first chance to stake a claim with the national team and Kim Swee sees the lanky player as quite the utility player.

"Quentin came earlier with the Under-19 for us to look at. He deserved a chance to be called up. Let's see how it goes. If he can be part of our team, it would be good for us. He can play as a defender, right back or flanker - a few positions that are good for the team," added Kim Swee.

