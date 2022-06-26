'One of the best I’ve played with' - Thiago puts Liverpool captain Henderson in same bracket as Xavi, Iniesta & Kroos

The Spain star has played alongside some of the world's best - and he feels his skipper on Merseyside stands toe-to-toe with all of them

Jordan Henderson is "one of the best midfield players I’ve played with", according to Liverpool team-mate Thiago Alcantara, with the Reds playmaker hailing the England international's intensity as a key factor in his arsenal.

The pair linked up following the Spain international's arrival in 2020, and have forged a dynamic central partnership since, with the duo starting for Jurgen Klopp in the club's FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea last month.

Henderson, who overcame a slow start at Anfield when he arrived in 2011 to become club captain and one of the driving forces behind a resurgence enjoyed under a German coach, has delivered on both the domestic and the international stage - and Thiago certainly holds him in impressively high standing.

What does Thiago think about Henderson?

Speaking amid a documentary celebrating the captain's anniversary of his arrival on Merseyside, the Roja playmaker did not hold back in offering his fulsome praise of his team-mate.

"He brings to us this intensity that the team needs at some points of the game," he stated.

"He’s intense the whole game. He’s one of the best midfield players I’ve played with in my life."

Who else has Thiago played with?

The credit handed out to Henderson is no mean feat given that the 31-year-old has played with a plethora of world-class stars during his spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Among those included are Xavi and Andres Iniesta with the former, and Thomas Muller , Toni Kroos and Leon Goretzka with the latter, among a litany of others.

That calibre of star player shows just how much of an impact Henderson has had upon the Spaniard - and could speak well for their partnership heading forward too.

